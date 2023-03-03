Ogun NNPP writes INEC, makes demands ahead of governorship election

The Ogun Chapter of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) has expressed its displeasure to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party via a statement issued by the secretary, Hon. Oluwatioyin Afuye, alleged that the commission wilfully omitted the party’s name on the ballots papers during the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in Ogun.

The party claimed that the deliberate action carried out by INEC caused great damage to it in the state.

NNPP, however, noted that such an omission must be corrected before the governorship election.

The letter issued by Afuye reads;

The Chairman,

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Area 10, Garki,

Abuja.

Sir,

NOTICE OF MISSING OF THE NAME OF THE NEW NIGERIA PEOPLES PARTY ON THE BALLOT PAPERS IN THE ONGOING PRESIDENTIAL/NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION.

“I am directed by the Ogun State Party Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party to write and draw the attention of the Commission (INEC) to the missing of name of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on the ballot papers used in Ogun State in the ongoing Presidential/National Assembly election.

“Sir, it was observed during this election, that the absence of the name of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) written against the logo of the Party mislead an avalanche of supporters of the party and consequently made the party lose votes.

“This in our opinion is a systematic disenfranchisement, fundamental error and noncompliance with the spirit of the provision of section 79 of the Electoral Act, 2022 which provides that “The Commission shall keep a register of symbols and name for use at elections”

DEMAND

Having x-rayed the above, we demand that the ballot papers to be used for the Ogun State Governorship/House of Assembly election should not contain such fundamental omission that runs contrary to the aforementioned provisions of the Electoral Act.