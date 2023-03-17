Ogun LP forms alliance with PDP against

By James Ogunnaike

Twenty-four hours to the governorship and state house of assembly elections, the Labour Party in Ogun State has gone into an alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



The party’s alliance was said to have targeted at the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Dapo Abiodun who is seeking a second term.



A faction of the Labour Party had endorsed Abiodun’s second term ambition last week.

But, the caretaker committee set up by the national leadership has faulted the endorsement .



However, the LP caretaker committee in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, Tokunbo Peters, announced the governorship candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu as the party’s choice .

The party said it chose the PDP among the parties that were making overtures to it.

According to the party, many parties were making overtures to it, following it’s strong showing at the last election in the state.

The party explained that it chose the PDP because the manifesto, mission and ideology of PDP were similar to that of the party.

The statement reads: “This last minute alliance which was consolidated yesterday (Thursday) with the signing of a working agreement between the chairmen and gubernatorial candidates of the two parties in Abeokuta was mostly necessitated by the failure of INEC to list the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party to contest tomorrow’s gubernatorial election.

“After the strong showing of the Labour Party in Ogun state in the last presidential election, the party became the beautiful bride and a lot of parties, including the ruling party, made overtures to Labour Party for either an endorsement or an alliance. But after a careful consideration of all its options, the Labour Party decided to align with the PDP.

“The choice of the PDP was informed by the fact that the manifesto, mission and ideology of PDP were similar to that of the Labour Party.

“The gubernatorial candidate of the PDP Hon Ladi Adebutu shares the same vision of running a populist, prudent and all inclusive government just like Comrade Kehinde Sogunle, the Labour Party candidate.

“The Labour Party is committed to the agenda of rescuing, resetting and renewing Ogun State and has a firm belief that its collaboration with PDP will achieve the set goals of bequeathing purposeful government to the traumatised citizens of the state.”