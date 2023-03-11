Ogun: Intrigues as Accord Party says ‘PDP’s Adebutu remains party’s gov’ship candidate’

Adebutu

Accord Party in Ogun says there is no going back in the adoption of Mr Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its candidate for the March 18 governorship election.

Alhaji Tajudeen Olayokun, the state Chairman of the Accord Party, said this at a news conference held at the party’s secretariat, on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Olayokun dispelled reports of the party joining forces with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state ahead of the governorship election.

The Accord Party chairman explained that the party and its supporters remain cordial with Adebutu of PDP on his candidacy.

“I am here this morning to address the issue of some miscreants and misguided elements flying news of calumny about our party in Ogun State toward supporting a political party and others.

“I will like to bring it to the notice of the good people of Ogun state, that the Ogun state Accord Party remains cordial with Ladi Adebutu of PDP on his candidacy come March 18 as our governorship candidate.

“The news of Accord Party in the state pitching tent with APC should be thrashed and we hereby distance ourselves from such lies,” he said.

Olayokun noted that the decision to support the PDP governorship candidate was because his ideology tallied with that of the Accord Party in terms of capacity building, rural and infrastructure development, agriculture and security.

“The party decided to throw its weight behind a reliable candidate with competence, character and goodwill in the interest of the people of the state.

“Our members should disregard anything contrary. We don’t have anything to do with APC. We are happy that Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the PDP is trusted and shares the same ideology with us,’’ he said.