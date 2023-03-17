Ogun Guber: We’re not part of Adebutu’s endorsement — LP

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), under the leadership of Michael Ashade, has distanced itself from the purported endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate,

Ladi Adebutu, for any purpose.

Making the clarification on the said endorsement, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Abayomi Arabambi, described the action as a “beer parlour exercise,” dismissing it as a “ridiculous last-minute survival strategy”, adopted by unprincipled people to cope with the trying moment.

Arabambi said the authentic LP in the state had earlier taken a stand bordering on the endorsement of incumbent governor Dapo Abiodun, stressing that anything to the contrary is ‘null, void and of no effect’.

He called on residents and indigenes of Ogun State to discountenance the ‘purported hennessically and larger beer inclined endorsement’ by Kehinde Shogunle, a political misfit and scavenger and others in the name of Labour Party.

Arabambi also said, “it is not possible for the devil to form an alliance with our Lord Jesus Christ since it’s a conclusive decision that the devil will end up in eternal fire and condemnation, thus Labour Party in Ogun State cannot co-habits with political charlatans in PDP who are going to face heaviest defeat ever in Ogun State political history.”

He added, “the Labour Party remains one indivisible entity and the support for Prince Dapo Abiodun remains unshakable as the party believes that he has all that it takes to win at the end of the day and shall celebrate the victory with Prince Dapo Abiodun 48 hours after tomorrow election”.