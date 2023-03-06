Ogun Guber: Jimi Lawal denies endorsing another candidate

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Jimi Lawal has denied endorsing any candidate ahead of the Saturday’s governorship election.

Lawal, in a statement signed by

Austin Oniyokor, Project Director, Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organization (JALCO), described the purported endorsement as a “hoax and lies from the pit of hell”

While assuring his teeming supporters and loyalists across the 20 local governments of the State that he will not disappoint them, he appealed to keep hope alive.

Lawal added that he cannot abandon his pending appeal in the Supreme Court and endorse another party’s candidate.

The statement read, “It is important that we set the records straight in respect of the above”.

“It is not only mischievous but unimaginable that Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal will at this stage abandon his aspiration and much cherished goal of turning the fortune of Ogun state around positively”.

“It is inconceivable that he will disappoint his numerous supporters, well-wishers and the good people of Ogun state who believe in his leadership qualities and aspiration to govern the state”.

“More than ever, he remains committed to replicating his widely acknowledged skills and experience of good governance in the Gateway State”.

“We therefore appeal to our teeming, enthusiastic supporters and the expectant electorate to keep hope alive.

“We have a pending appeal in the Supreme Court and could therefore not have abandoned it to endorse another party’s candidate”

“Those who did so were on a frolic of their own in search of pecuniary gains. We were neither consulted nor was our approval sought”.

“Finally, good governance is a must in Ogun state. Given the opportunity, Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal will fill the vacuum of abandonment and misplaced priorities in governance”.