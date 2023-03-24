Ogun guber: IPAC commends INEC

….urges aggrieved candidates to shun violence

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its performance during the March 18 governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the State.

The State Chairman of IPAC and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) State Chairman, Mr Samson Okusanya, gave the commendation at a press conference in Abeokuta on Friday.

Okusanya, who specifically commended INEC for the early mobilisation of both human and materials to polling units across the state, said the last governorship election was better organised than the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He noted how the early commencement of voting and transmission of results from polling booths in the state helped to validate the integrity of the exercise.

“We commend INEC for early commencement of voting in majority of the polling units in Ogun state. We also commend INEC for the early transmission of results in most of the constituencies in the state,” he said.

The State IPAC Chairman, however frowned at the conduct of the governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, alleging that his conduct after the poll was inimical to the peace of the state.

He advised the PDP candidate to tow the line of honour by seeking legal means, rather than engaging in street protests or inciting the public against the constituted authority.

Okusanya advised political parties in the state to be concerned about the peace and progress of the state, stressing that unguarded and inciting statements capable of disrupting the peace of the state should be shunned.

“We want to make this known to Nigerians that everything as stipulated by the Electoral Act has come to play,” he said.

He congratulated Governor Dapo Abiodun on his re-election, saying his victory was a refreshing one to every common man and describing it as the will of God.

The IPAC Chairman appealed to the governor to remain focused to deliver on dividends of democracy, assuring him of the utmost co-operation of opposition political parties in the State, in order to move the state to a new level.

” We will not hesitate to give positive criticisms whenever it is warranted,” he said.