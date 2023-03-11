Ogun guber: Factional LP disowns endorsement of Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A faction of the Ogun State chapter of Labour Party has disassociated itself from the purported endorsement of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for second term in office.

A faction of the party, stated this in a statement signed by its Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Tokunbo Peters and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital,

described the endorsement as “dubious, atrocious and grievous”.

Peters said, though overtures have been made to the Labour Party by the ruling party, the LP is totally averse to any form of alliance with the APC, stressing that the APC government in the state lacks purposeful leadership.

He added that the Labour Party is already in court with the APC in respect of the manipulated results of the last presidential election.

Peters further described the purported endorsement as not only misleading, but also a poor attempt at hoodwinking unsuspecting members of the public and the electorates into believing that the Labour Party is in alliance with the All Progressive Congress in Ogun state.

The statement partly read, “For the records, the Ogun State branch of the Labour Party categorically disassociates itself from the purported endorsement of Prince Dapo Abiodun for second term and also unequivocally states that, even though overtures have been made to the Labour Party by the ruling party, the Labour Party is totally averse to any form of alliance with the APC”.

“This is considering the fact that the APC government in the state lacks purposeful leadership. Moreso that the Labour Party is already in court with the APC in respect of the manipulated results of the last presidential election”.

“The statement further states that it is in public knowledge that Engr. Lookman Jagun is the defacto Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Labour Party in Ogun State and that Michael Ashade who allegedly endorsed the governor has been suspended from the party long ago”.

“Michael Ashade and his cohorts are free to endorse and support any candidate of their choice in their individual capacity, but they should refrain from using the name of the Labour Party when making such endorsements”.

“Impersonation and deliberate misrepresentation are criminal offences. A constituted authority like a State government should not be seen to be condoning and accommodating impostors for expected political gains”, Peters said.

He emphasized that the Labour Party has suffered incalculable injustice by the non listing of its candidates in the State elections and is doggedly pursuing redress to the systemic disenfranchisement through the court process.

“Labour Party continues to promote the ideals of good governance, social welfare and service delivery and at the appropriate time, will make an open endorsement of its preferred candidate for the gubernatorial election, consequent on the eventual non listing by INEC of its gubernatorial candidate”.

“However, whoever the Labour Party chooses to endorse will be in the interest of the good people of Ogun state who have long been suffering under the present APC government”.