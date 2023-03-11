Ogun guber: Adebutu calls Showunmi on live radio programme, settle rifts

The dust surrounding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Ogun State appears to have settled after the party’s candidate, Ladi Adebutu called his rival, Segun Showunmi on a live radio programme on Friday.

Showunmi has been at daggers drawn with Adebutu years before the 2023 governorship elections.

But, the controversy heightened in the buildup to the 2023 polls when Showunmi went to court, seeking the dissolution of the PDP State Working Committee in Ogun State, for alleged bias, claiming the committee obtained the PDP gubernatorial form for Adebutu.

Showunmi had insisted that his case, which was before the Supreme Court would also nullify the primary elections that produced Adebutu, expressing confidence that he would be declared the authentic governorship candidate of the party in Ogun.

The former aide of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had made similar assertions on a radio programme in Abeokuta today, wherein he accused Adebutu of failing to allow peace to reign in the PDP.

Showunmi said he had on several occasions warned Adebutu about some of those he called his allies, expressing disappointment that many of those who the governorship candidate trusted had left him to join Governor Dapo Abiodun for pecuniary gains.

The Sagbua of Egbaland revealed that he had visited Adebutu more than once since the beginning of the PDP crisis, saying the candidate did not deem it fit to return the gesture.

He explained how his supporters have been pressuring him, asking if they could be allowed to support any other candidate in the March 18 governorship election.

However, the programme took a different twist when Adebutu made an unexpected phone call to the studio to appeal to Showunmi.

Adebutu, in an apologetic voice, clarified that he had made a series of attempts to visit Showunmi or speak with him, but he was always not available in Nigeria.

The two PDP leaders buried their hatchets when Adebutu begged Showunmi to let go of his grievances and join him in the mission to win Ogun State for the PDP.

Adebutu said: “After he (Showunmi) visited me, I’ve been calling him many times. I called his lawyer too. He is always not in Nigeria. The last time I called, he said he was in Brazil, promising to call me when he returned from the swearing-in ceremony of the Brazilian president. Like two weeks ago, I still called his lawyer to help me beg him. There’s no gain in all these brawls. We should not be creating fears in the minds of the masses that the PDP is in disarray. I am begging you, let’s work together to give the PDP brighter chances in the election.

“Please, (to the presenters) beg him, let him allow for a round table for us to reach an agreement. Please, I beg you, my brother, let us work together for the development of our nation and our people.”

Responding, Showunmi said: “The good people of Ogun State, if he has phoned and he has spoken the way he has spoken, I have no alternative than to stand by the PDP, work very hard for the PDP and put all energies into it and see how far we go.

“I want to tell Hon. Ladi Adebutu that we are brothers; before you called me, 75% of my heart is already in sympathy with you because I know what you have contributed to the party. There is no perfect human being. I am not perfect too.

“I give you my words publicly in the presence of all the good people of Ogun State, I will support you all through. It will be PDP from top to bottom.

“All members of the Segun Showunmi political family, you have heard me loud and clear. We are doing PDP. Myself and Hon. Ladi Adebutu have resolved whatever is causing issues between us. I’ve been friend with him for years. I will support him and I am withdrawing the case I have at the Supreme Court immediately.”