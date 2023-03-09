Ogun East PDP, ADC stalwarts decamp to APC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Local Government chairmen, secretaries and executive council members in Ijebu East, Ijebu North and Ogun Waterside local governments on Thursday dumped Ladi Adebutu and declared support for Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The decampees were led to the Itoro Hall in Ijebu-Ode by Kehinde Bello, a former House of Representatives aspirant on the platform of the PDP from Ijebu North / Ogun Waterside and Ijebu East Federal Constituency.

Also, at the event were members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ijebu North, Ijebu- North East, and Ogun Waterside local government areas.

Speaking while leading members of the PDP to the APC, strong ally of PDP gubernatorial candidate, Kehinde Ayodele Bello said they decided to join the progressives and work for the success of the APC in the coming elections out of conviction that Abiodun is a better candidate than Adebutu.

Bello who narrated how he was schemed out from contesting for the House of Representatives by the PDP through the substitution of name in Abuja, said he and his supporters agreed to dump the umbrella party as it has no future for its members.

“I was robbed after the primaries, which I won. My name was substituted in Abuja. So I have decided to leave the party. I have declared today that I have left the party. The governor knows what the people want, and he is meeting their needs. APC is the party of the people, and we will work for its success at the polls,” he noted.

Explaining that despite their efforts at building the party, they were not given due recognition, he said there is need for them to seek a platform that align with their individual and collective aspirations.

Also speaking, the PDP Chairman, Ijebu North East Local Government Area, Ayo Ogunfowora, said they have come to announce the death of PDP in the State and its burial on March 18.

“By the time we start working for the APC, there will be nothing left of the opposition party.

“We are doing Operation Show No Mercy and Kill PDP in Ijebu North East. We join you because you are a performer and we will never disappoint you”, Ogunfowora said.

In her remarks, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Women Leader in Ijebu-Ode, Alhaja Kemi Agboola, said they were deceived by leaders of her former party, stressing that they have seen the light hence their decision to join the party in power.

Receiving the decampees on behalf of the APC National and state Chairmen, the State governor Dapo Abiodun, commended the former opposition members for making the right choice by joining the winning party, describing the PDP and others as parties without followers.

According to Governor Abiodun, since the APC controls the federal level, it is imperative to also control the state for synergy for the food of the state.

He said the party has been receiving big wigs from the opposition parties, commending them for leaving the ship before it finally sink.

The APC, the governor noted, is very big to accommodate as many people as possible, urging them not feel like strangers, but integrate themselves and work for the success of the party at the forth coming governorship and House of Assembly elections.