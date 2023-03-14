Ogun Deputy Governor assures residents, industrialists along Atan-Lusada-Agbara road of speedy completion

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele has assured residents and other stakeholders along the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road that the ongoing road project will soon be completed, saying that the road when completed, will bring desired development to the area.

Salako-Oyedele, gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ engagement with industrialists, investors and residents of Agbara/OPIC/EDU areas, held at the OPIC Estate, Agbara.

Salako-Oyedele, who was accompanied to the meeting by some members of the State Executive Council, which included the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Kikelomo Longe, Commissioner for Transportation, Gbenga Dairo and Managing Director, Ogun State Property Investment Corporation, Fari Arole, said government is doing everything possible to complete the road as soon as possible.

While describing Ado-Odo/Ota as the industrial local government of the country and gateway to the nation’s economy, she added that Dapo Abiodun administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure its unrivaled development.

She noted that residents of Ado-Odo/Ota local government contributed majority of votes recorded during elections in the state, calling for their support during the Saturday’s gubernatorial election in order to re-elect Dapo Abiodun into office as well as bring more development to the area.

In their various contributions, members of the State Executive Council enumerated government’s plans for the development of Agbara and its environs, which include ensuring that it is connected to all seaports and airports in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Ado-Odo/Ota local government, Sheriff Musa noted that the current administration in the state supports the growth of industries and investments in the state, hence the reason for the engagement to determine where there was need for government’s urgent intervention.