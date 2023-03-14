Ogun Customs Intercept 6,743 bags of f foreign rice

…generates over N28 million in two months

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun Area 1 Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday, said it intercepted a total of 6, 743 bags of foreign parboiled rice, of 50kg each between January and February this year alone.

The command also generated a sum of N28, 445, 757 as revenue through import duties, auction sales of scrap vehicles and seized petroleum products during the period under review.

The command’s Controller, Bamidele Makinde made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital about activities of his command in the last two months.

Makinde, who equated the bags of rice intercepted to 11 trailer truck loads, explained that the contrabands, which Duty Payable Value (DPV) worth over N231 million were recorded in a total of 115 seizures carried out by the anti-smuggling operatives of the command.

He explained that the seizures, made at different locations such as Abeokuta axis, Ilaro axis and Ipokia/Idiroko axis among other areas in the state, included;19, 806 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); 18 units of used vehicles used for the conveyance of smuggled goods, as well as weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp concealed in 64 sacks and 824 wraps of book, bread and coconut sizes.

According to Makinde, other contrabands included 10 big pieces and 19 small pieces of artifact, 73 bales of secondhand clothing, 900 pieces of foreign used tyres, 520 cartons of foreign poultry products among others.

While assuring investor and other stakeholders of his command’s continuous support “in all aspect of their trading activities”, Makinde declared that NCS Ogun Area 1 under his command remained committed to facilitating legitimate trade, stressing that the personnel value the business community and their contribution to the economy of the country.

“However, we urge them to avoid any form of illicit trade that could adversely affect the economy and tarnish their reputation.

“May I use this opportunity to warn recalcitrant and would be smugglers to steer clear of smuggling activities. Anyone caught in the act shall be made to face the full weight of the law.”