Ogun Assembly: I am still in race to win— Adekunle

….Debunks rumors of stepping down

… Says door wide open to receiving others

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Ahead of the March 11, governorship/house of assembly general election, the candidate representing New Nigeria People’s Party in ljebu-Ode constituency for the state house of assembly in Ogun State, (Rotarian) Funso Jide Adekunle has debunked the rumours of his withdrawal from the race, calling it the work of political desperados determined to keep Ogun in a web of lies and ineptitude.

In a statement by Fushi Campaign Organisation (FUCO) on Friday, the House of Assembly candidate said the upsurge in misinformation, malignment, and outright fake news against him within the few days of the assembly election was a testament to the acceptance of his message of awakening the electorate in his Constituency.

Apart from the fake news of him stepping down from any political party, he noted that other candidates are already jittery about his popularity because he is a grassroots politician.

Adekunle, a youth activist maintained that the people of the state are already aware of the antics of some political parties which cannot take them anywhere in the forthcoming election

According to him, “We are neither for any political candidates or for any other parties in Ogun State, their anger is that the citizens have woken up and are ready to take back our State. The claimed political alliance of PDP and many other parties with our great party New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is false”

“We want to inform the good people of Ogun State that there was no time Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo contesting as Governor, Ogun State, and myself Funso Jide Adekunle, candidate representing Ijebun Ode State Constituency under New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) formed an alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other political parties with a view to stepping down” he submitted.

He however went further to warn politicians against disinformation and misleading statements, stressing that false information could be detrimental to Ogun State democracy at the forthcoming governorship and house of assembly elections.

He described Ambassador Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo who is contesting as Governor, Ogun State, as a man of his word, a visionary leader and astute politician,who is tested and trusted, therefore cannot form any alliance with anybody as this was another lie from a political schizophrenic, whose political career was built on falsehood and manipulations.

“Rather than allowing those political liars to distract us, Oguntoyinbo will focus on how Ogun state will have a new facelift and how our youths can begin to dream again while technology will be harnessed for the progress of everyone”, he stated.

We urge the good people of Ogun State and all our NNPP faithfuls to remain cool and calm. Let us come out enmass on that day March 11, 2023 and cast our vote for NNPP in Ijebu Ode State Constituency and Ogun State at large.