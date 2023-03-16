Ogun: Amosun persuaded me to step down for Otegbeye – Olufemi Ajadi

By Paul Mbagwu

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi, has disclosed that former governor Ibikunle Amosun persuaded him to step down for his preferred candidate, Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress.

Olufemi Ajadi, who is confident of victory in Saturday’s governorship election, said he rejected promises offered by the former governor, noting that his party is not in alliance with any political party.

Ajadi spoke at a media parley, on Wednesday, with journalists in Ogun state.

He stressed that both APC governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and PDP’s Oladipupo Adebutu are no match to him, insisting that he will triumph above them at the poll.

Ajadi hinged his strength on the growing population of the youths on the INEC’s voters list.

He maintained that, as a voice of Nigerian youths, the teeming Nigerian youths in the state are behind him and would massively vote for him.

He said, “Amosun called me, but unfortunately we can’t come together because their candidate was back in the race and our meeting did not yield any fruitful results. I can’t sell the Nigerian youths because I’m an ambassador of the youths.

“I have never regretted anything since I was born. I am not an ordinary person, I am an extraordinary creature. I am a problem solver. I don’t have N1m in my account when I started my journey, but I’m now a billionaire. I want to testify to God’s favour in my life. I don’t regret spending anything.”

Speaking on the possibility of working or stepping down for another candidate, Ajadi disclosed that, there were moves by many political parties and political heavyweights in the state including a former governor of the state to lure him to their party.

According to him, he cannot sell the trust and mandate given to him by his party and the youths for a peanut.

He said he cannot be bought by anybody because he is also a billionaire.

On his promises, Ajadi assured residents of the state of a stable power supply.

He said, “There is no stable electricity and that has been killing our economy, but I will partner with electricity companies. I have promised the people with operation no potholes. I’m going to improve the road infrastructural development in Ogun State.”

Speaking on his plan for sports development, he emphasized that as a trained boxer, he would make Ogun state a sports hub where international companies will come for scouting.