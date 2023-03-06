Ogun 2023: Senator Adeola roots for Gov Abiodun

—Donates N20 million for farmer’s cooperatives in Ogun west

Senator Solomon Adeola, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and Senator-Elect for Ogun West Senatorial district has stated that it is only fair and just to vote for the re-election of Prince Dapo Abiodun for a second term as governor of Ogun State based on his performance in the state in less than 4 years.

The Senator-Elect gave his support for the incumbent governor under APC at a meeting with over 200 practising farmers in Ilaro under the auspices of “Farmers4Progress”, and Asiwaju Farmers Forum organized by Dr Angel Adelaja-Kuye, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture.

Senator Adeola, who donated N20million for a farmer’s cooperative to be formed for revolving loans for farmers in Ogun West stated that for the first time in recent years, Governor Abiodun is commissioning major projects in all the zones and the 20 LGAs of the state adding that, unlike the previous administration, no area of the state is denied development in the area of infrastructure development, healthcare and education.

“I want to thank you for the huge quantum of votes you delivered for me to be your senator-elect. It was double the winning votes of 2019. I want to appeal to you all to return our governor, Prince Abiodun for a second term with even a bigger number of votes for continuity of many developmental projects like the critical Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road, the Agro-Airport that is 70% completed among others. I have no doubt in my mind that another 4 years of Prince Abiodun’s administration would push Ogun State to a path of sustainable development for the benefit of the majority” he told the farmers.

Senator Adeola stated that since Ogun West major occupation is farming, he is going to ensure that he is a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture in the 10th Senate for the benefits of Federal Government programmes for his constituents stressing that he will ensure that one or two tractors is made available this year for the benefit of the farmers among other agricultural implements and inputs.

“In this year budget, I have many agricultural projects that will be implemented in conjunction with the state government. Already I have trained many in fishery and modern agriculture and aquaculture value chain programmes and more will be implemented for the benefit of Ogun West farmers” he stated.

Senator Adeola stated that they should not be carried away by any persuasion of a former governor who claims to have their interest at heart in supporting another political party’s candidate from a fringe political party without president, governor, senator or representatives while the governor sit tight in APC adding that such political behavior speaks volume to the treacherous attributes and pursuits of personal agenda by the former governor.

Earlier on, the conveners of the farmers, Dr. Adelaja-Kuye stated that the farmers have been desirous of meeting the senator-elect based on his support for farmers in Lagos West Senatorial district adding that they are sure that as the senator-elect of Ogun West they are confident that they will be beneficiaries of some federal government assisted agricultural programmes.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Chief A. O Dasaolu, the President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, ALFAN, stated that farmers need assistance in the areas of tractors for soil preparation as well as other inputs and loans with low interest to progress in the all-important task of providing food security and indeed raw materials for industries adding that the senator can be sure of their support for the administration of Prince Abiodun in the March 11 Governorship election.

The senator elect later met leaders of youth organizations across Ogun West led by Abduljabar Ayelagbe, the Ogun State President Of National Council of Nigeria Youth(NCNY) where he made similar appeal with promises of employment, empowerment and scholarship for Ogun West youth.