Ogolo, Moshue salute Chovwen over Oborevwori victory in Delta

The Chief Executive Officer of Euro Travel Agency Hon Ogolo Emmanuel and PDP Cheiftian Hon Sunnylite Moshue have commended PDP Cheiftian Rume Chovwen for contributing to the victory of Delta State Governor Elect Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

In a congratulatory message to the Governor elect , Ogolo said the victory of PDP in the state won’t be possible without Deltans.



He noted that Chovwen in his capacity was able to mobilized thousands of votes for the PDP in Udu.

While commending the Rume Chovwen for standing tall for the PDP, he noted that the efforts of Chovwen added more impact to the PDP victory in Delta State.



“The Victory of PDP in the state is worth celebration and the people of Delta State must be commended for electing Oborevwori as Governor.



We can’t appreciate others without not mentioning the Mr Rume Chovwen who came out to ensure the PDP get thousand votes in Udu .



His efforts is known to us and that is why I am here to appreciate him for for his contribution towards the PDP Victory.” he said .



Also , Hon Sunnylite Moshue has applauded the people of Delta State for electing Oborevwori as Governor of Delta State.



Moshue in Udu said Rume Chovwen invested his time and resources in ensuring the Oborevwori become the Governor of Delta State .



He noted that the capacity of Oghenechovwen and the credibility of Oborevwori made Deltans to vote massively for the PDP despite the intimidation of APC.



“We are happy to have someone with capacity in the person of Oghenechovwen with us whose efforts made the PDP victory easy in Udu .

He did well by reaching out to our people in the rural and urban areas of Udu.



Today his impacts has been felt by everyone in Udu.” he said .



Ogolo and Moshue in a congratulatory messages assured Deltans of Oborevwori readiness of keeping to his campaign promises.