Ogbuagu Oputa Iworisha, Former Customs’ Commissioner dies

The death has been announced of Ogbuagu Oputa Eugene Iworisha who hailed from Abatu village in Oguta LGA, of Imo State. The sad incident was reported to have occurred on Wednesday, the 22nd of February 2023 at his Aba residence after a brief illness. He was 84 years.

According to a release issued by his son Ogbuagu Ogedi Iworisha, the late Ogbuagu Oputa Eugene Iworisha was a Federal Commissioner in the Board of Customs, Immigration, and Prisons Services during the military regime of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, a position he used to create employments for the teeming Nigerian applicants which generously benefitted the people of the South East including a good chunk of his Oguta kinsmen.

The release further stated that he held many other public service appointments including the position of Press Secretary to Colonel Anthony Ochefu, the then Governor of East Central State, a position which distinguished him not only as a grounded appointee but also as a result-oriented public officer.

More recently, the release added, Ogbuagu Oputa Eugene Iworisha was the Chairman of ISOPADEC, a position he used to positively impact oil-producing communities in the state.

The release described the deceased as humble, charitable, accommodating, and development-conscious, he was a metaphor for selflessness and betterment of the society as his life was committed to human development efforts which he pursued with passionate zeal and tenacity of purpose.

Born on 21st September 1939 in Abatu village of Oguta LGA, Ogbuagu Oputa Eugene Iworisha attended his elementary school at Sacred Heart Catholic School Oguta.

Thereafter, he quickly secured admission into Saint Peters Clavers Seminary, Okpuala in 1951. At this time, he had an interest to become a catholic priest. At the seminary, he was privileged to be mentored by such renowned clerics as the late Bishop Anthony Nwedo and the late Monsignor Nwanegbo. Even after choosing a different pathway, the influences of these great men of God still guided him until his recent call to glory.

He acquired much on-the-job professional training from high institutions locally and internationally.

At the home front, he was not only a community leader but also a traditional and religious leader. In recognition of his towering contributions toward human and societal development, he was honored with the membership of the prestigious Igbuu Society of Oguta with the accompanying traditional title of Ogbuagu of Oguta. The people of Ehume and Umunachi autonomous communities in Obowo LGA honored him as “Onye Oma Ndi Igbo” of Ehume/ Umunachi. In faraway Abuja, he was similarly honored as Jarman of Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The release said his remains would be committed to mother earth on Friday, 5th May 2023 at his compound in Oguta town, Oguta LGA, Imo state.

He is survived by his widow, Ogbuefi Veronica Iworisha who was his wife for the past 49 years; Ogbuagu Ogedi Iworisha (son); Mrs. Nkemdilim Akoma (daughter); Master Adizua Iworisha (grandson) and host of other relations.