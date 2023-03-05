Ogboru promises Deltans inclusive govt, better future, if elected

APGA Governorship Candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru in a Church Service at God’s Grace Ministry, Warri during the general women’s week

By Etop Ekanem

Ahead of Saturday’s election, the Delta state governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has promised Deltans an all-inclusive government and a better future if he emerges as the next governor of the state come March 11.

Ogboru has also promised Deltans a new Delta that will offer a better life that they have been yearning for, for over two decades now, adding that a vote for Ogboru and all APGA House of Assembly candidates will be the beginning of transformation of Delta State.

Ogboru who made this promise when he attended the General Women’s Week at the Headquarters of God’s Grace Ministrty Church, Arubaye, Warri South local government area with titled, “Jesus Calms the Storm”, reminded Deltans that the state must be liberated and free from captivity.

He said: “I am happy to be with you today and I thank God for this opportunity to listen to this message from the word of God saying, “The spirit of the Lord is upon me, and he has anointed me to preach the good news to the poor, he has sent me to heal the brokenhearted and asked me to set the captives free.

“The message of today is the message of hope because all we have gone through in the hands of bad government will come to an end come March 11th. And that is why I am here that Deltans will have live and have it more abundantly. I hope that my coming again is to bring the good news that we have won. Thank you very much and I am grateful.”

The APGA Jubilee agenda campaign train also moved to the nooks and crannies of Patani local government area to give the message of hope to the people ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Ogboru reassured Patani residents and indigenes that the Jubilee agenda for Deltans includes, health, education, agriculture, empowerment of youth, food security, human, capital and infrastructural development, environment, investment in the comparative areas, and equal opportunity development which will give equal opportunities to local government areas to develop their local government.

He noted that APGA Jubilee agenda represents all that Deltans need to be liberated from captivity and implored voters to come out massively on Saturday, March 11th to vote him into office alongside all APGA House of Assembly candidates.