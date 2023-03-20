Ogboru congratulates Oborevwori on election victory

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ogboru, has congratulated the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ogboru in a congratulatory message, however, lamented that the governorship elections witnessed high voter apathy and intimidation, describing the process as a major setback in the evolution of democratic tenets.

He said: “The 2023 governorship elections have come and gone. We witnessed a very high degree of voter apathy. Intimidation, violence, coercion, and unprecedented level of vote buying never seen before.

“It is a major setback in the evolution of democratic tenets and a threat to future elections. But there is a declared winner and we must accept it so.

“May I, therefore, use this opportunity to congratulate Sheriff Oborevwori for his victory over several obstacles in this election. We wish you all the best as governor of Delta State.”