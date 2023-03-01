‘Oga, rest!’, Reactions as Paul Okoye speaks after Tinubu’s victory

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy of Psquare has broken silence amid the victory of Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Okoye, who is an avid supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, took to his Instagram page to share a post in the wake of Tinubu’s victory.

Okoye shared a picture of Obi, describing him as the only man changing the narrative in the country.

His caption read: “The only man that is changing the Narrative ✊ A new Nigeria is Possible ✊.”

Mixed reactions, however, trailed the post with some calling him out for the post, and others aligning with his support for Obi despite the outcome of the election.

jheezygram wrote, “Oga Koshi Lo rest jare!! Una think say naija politics na BBN?”

_chimdimma wrote: “Obi is coming ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

amorcomedy wrote: “We believe ❤️❤️ ask ngige then in Anambra.”

iamspring_dollar wrote: “Oga go and seat down, old glory.”

iamchizzo wrote: “How possible is it when the final result out already Make una no day wyn us all.”