Odin-Etuwewe urges constituents to vote for Oborevwori

The Leader of the Warri Southwest Legislative arm Hon, Emiko Odin-Etuwewe has urged the people of Warri South West Local Government Area to vote for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for governor in the governorship election coming up on Saturday.

Odin-Etuwewe made this known yesterday when he convened a meeting of councilors in Warri to mark two years in office, noting that” Sheriff is our senior legislator under the party which we have benefited so much from.

” We came on board with less rigour as a result of the Party’s decision for fairness and equity. And we have benefited immensely.

“This is our opportunity to pay back the party for her magnanimity come march 18 to vote Oborevwori and the House of Assembly member Guwor”.

Odin-Etuwewe also used the opportunity to encourage his co-councilmen and women to be closer to their constituents now and ensure they come out to vote en mass for the PDP on come 18th of March 2023.

He also praised the Sixth Assembly of the Warri Southwest Council under his leadership amidst failed storms on July 18th, saying that We have reduced the local government of origin certificate and other people-oriented bylaws passed and more coming especially the pupils’ compulsory education bill waiting for passage.