Odii never withdrew case from Court; didn’t congratulate Nwifuru — PDP insists

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

The Media Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, Abia Onyike, Tuesday emphasized that the PDP Governorship candidate, Dr Chukwuma Odii has not withdrawn his legal suit challenging the outcome of the election in the State.

Disclosing this in a statement, Onyike further stressed that at no occasion did Odii congratulate the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, during or after the elections

The Media Adviser called on party faithful “to ignore the lies and falsehood and continue to support Dr Odii and all our Candidates who are involved in this legal challenge, aimed at retrieving all our stolen mandates and restoring the fundamental rights of Ebonyi citizens to chose leaders of their choice under a democratic system of government.”

The statement read in part: “The attention of the Ebonyi State PDP Governorship Candidate in the 202h3 Elections, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii has been drawn to a fake News story being circulated by some faceless writers who used his name to issue a fabricated press statement, making the rounds in the Social Media.

“The Social Media urchins falsely announced that Dr Odii has decided to back out of the legal challenge which he filed against the rigged Governorship Elections at the State Governorship Tribunal, sitting in Abakaliki.

“Moreover, the hack writers claimed that Dr Odii had congratulated his APC opponent in the Governorship election. This is a blatant falsehood as nothing of such ever took place.

“We hereby seize this opportunity to assure the teeming members of our great party, PDP and our massive supporters and great people of Ebonyi State that there is no truth whatsoever in the trending fake News.

“We urge them to ignore the lies and falsehood and continue to support Dr Odii and all our Candidates who are involved in this legal challenge, aimed at retrieving all our stolen mandates and restoring the fundamental rights of Ebonyi citizens to choose leaders of their choice under a democratic system of government.

“Dr. Odii is resolute in his commitment to ensuring that justice is done and cannot betray the great confidence reposed and vested in him by the good people of Ebonyi State. We can assure you that with God on our side, sooner than later, we shall all have course to rejoice.”