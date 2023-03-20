Oborevwori’s victory shows God grace – Edema

The Immediate Past President of the National Association of Itsekiri Graduates, NAIG, Comrade Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin, says the declaration of Rt. Hon. Sherriff Oborevwori as the governor-elect of Delta State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, earlier today, Monday, March 20, showed that “God resists the proud, but giveth Grace to the humble”.

Comrade Edema, who made the declaration in a press statement sent to Fresh Angle International this evening, noted: “The final results from the 25 Local Government Areas as declared by INEC clearly showed the total acceptance of the PDP candidate across the board and the outright rejection of the candidate of the APC across the three Senatorial District, 10 Federal Constituencies, and 25 Local Government Areas due to his questionable character as exemplified by the actions of his supporters at the collation center in Asaba moments after the winner was declared.

“The behaviour of the APC candidate’s supporters and his subsequent Press Statement clearly showed his undemocratic tendencies as a bad loser.

“It is also an indication that God removes Kings and raises up kings as stated in Daniel 2:21. And He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise And knowledge to those who have understanding.

“The Victory of Oberovwori not only showed that he is the only Pan Delta candidate amongst all the candidates for the gubernatorial polls, but that he is the only one who can reposition for more economic and infrastructural prosperity.

“I congratulate Delta Youths who turned up to speak with one voice by electing Rt Hon Sheriff Oberovwori as the next Governor of Delta State.

“Special thanks to all our Party Leaders, especially His Excellency Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, His Excellency Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Chief Kingsley Esiso, Hon. (Dr.) Godwin Toritseju Ebosa, amongst others, worked tirelessly to make this victory possible.