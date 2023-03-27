OBOREVWORI’S VICTORY: Jubilation as Ovwor community welcomes Oguma

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

There was jubilation in the Ovwor-Olomu community, Ughelli South Local Government Area Delta State as Olorogun John Oguma returned home from Asaba, the State capital after the declaration of Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori as Governor-Elect of the state.

Oguma, a political leader in the State, accompanied by a former Senator representing Delta Central, Senator Emmanuel Agwariavwodo and the member-elect for the Ughelli South seat at the State House of Assembly, Mr Festus Utuama and a host of others, were received by a mammoth crowd at the Ovwor Primary School and matched to his country home, singing victory songs.

Speaking during the ceremony, Oguma thanked the people for the honour and for believing in him and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Assuring the people that the Governor elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori would not disappoint them, he described the Governor-Elect as a grassroot oriented politician poised to develop the state.

Saying that the PDP won in all 10 units of the community in the just concluded election, he noted that; “Ovwor is known to be a PDP community. From 1999 till date, we have never lost an election in this community.

“The Okawa government of PDP has developed this community beyond expectation. He promised to build a bridge here and hospital, you can see that those two projects, one has been commissioned and one is on going. He has resurfaced the roads in the entire community, so to whom much is given more is expected.”

According to him, the people “had it at the back of their mind to vote Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and vote PDP continually for what they have done for this community, especially the PDP Government led by Dr ifeanyi Okowa and we continue to appreciate him.

“Our prayer is that, he must win the case in Abuja and when he becomes the Vice President of this country, the Ovwor community of Ughelli South is aware that if Okowa is in Abuja , we will benefit more.

“I thank Okowa, I thank Delta state, l thank Sheriff who was destined to become governor of Delta State. God is with him. I will thank our leader, Dr Emmanuel Uduagha who led us through this campaign and l thank everybody. I pray God in his mercy to protect everybody and keep us together and by 2027 we expect Sheriff go back to Asaba as Governor Of Delta state.”

On his part, Mr Festus Utuama, expressed appreciation to Olorogun John Oguma and the people of Ovwor-Olomu community for their support during the polls.

He promised not to disappoint them, assuring that he would sponsor good bills that would be beneficial to them and attract developmental projects to all parts of the constituency.