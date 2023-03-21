Oborevwori’s guber victory: Vindication of his destiny to govern Delta – Omimi Esquire

Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Omimi Esquire, has described the declaration of PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, as an indication that the State Assembly Speaker is destined to govern Delta State.

In a congratulatory message made available to newsmen in Asaba, Omimi Esquire said with all the distractions of legal tussles which were resolved by the supreme court, even in the face of his clear win at the party primaries, Sheriff Oborevwori remained resolute, calm, and placed his faith in God which has now seen him vindicated as being a man destined to take over from Governor Okowa come May 29, 2023.

Describing the PDP’s victory as a demonstration of collective teamwork and unity of purpose, Omimi Esquire paid glowing tributes to the leader of the party and State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, the party Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, party leaders and others who worked tirelessly round the clock to ensure victory for the Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

While urging those who lost the Saturday, March 18 2023 governorship polls to take the declaration of the Governor-elect in the spirit of sportsmanship, the Political Adviser to the Governor advised Rt Hon Oborevwori to carry all along and strive to be magnanimous in victory, as those who contested the elections with him are Deltans who have made their mark in their various fields of endeavor and should be carried along to enrich his MORE agenda.

Omimi Esquire also used the opportunity to congratulate Deltans who voted en masse for the PDP during the just concluded governorship and house of Assembly polls, describing their overwhelming votes as a demonstration of their implicit confidence in the party, which, under Governor Okowa’s Stronger Delta vision, has transformed the State to an enviable height which will be strengthened with the emergence of Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor-elect.

“On behalf of my office, family, and political associates, l heartily felicitate with the RT Hon Speaker of the state house of Assembly, and by the grace of God the incoming Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, on his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Delta State, as the duly elected Governor-elect of the Saturday, March 18, 2023, polls.”

“This victory further strengthens my belief that he is indeed destined to take over the mantle of leadership from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The various legal hurdles and distractions arising from the emergence of the Governor-elect as PDP flag bearer for the governorship polls, have further deepened my belief in the fact that power belongs to God and man can meander and plot, but God’s will ultimately prevail.”

“Sheriff Oborevwori is a man of destiny. Not only that his Pan Delta unifier outlook which saw him becoming the longest serving Speaker in the history of Delta State House of Assembly where the cosmopolitan nature of the state is captured by the various representatives from the 25 local government areas of the state speaks volumes of his leadership qualities in a complex multi-ethnic Delta. I have no doubt your emergence is ordained and you will do well with your MORE agenda. Congratulations Sir”, the statement said.