Oborevwori’s emergence, victory for youths, aged Deltans – BENIMOS Group

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

BENIMOS Group has described the emergence of Rt. Hon Sherrif Oborevwori as Delta State Governor-elect, the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state as victory youth, women and aged Deltans

The firm, in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Kabi Ogolor, congratulated Oborevwori on his victory at the polls, describing it as as well deserved.

He expressed confidence and optimism that Delta youths would be carried along in the scheme of things in the state with the emergence of Oborewori

Kabi thanked Deltans for the confidence reposed on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Candidate.

He called on other contestants to congratulate the Governor Elect and join him to move the State forward.