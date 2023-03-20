Oborevwori’s emergence, victory for youths, aged Deltans – BENIMOS Group

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – BENIMOS Group has described the emergence of Rt. Hon Sherrif Oborevwori as Delta State Governor-elect, the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state as a victory for youth, women and aged Deltans.

The firm, in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Kabi Ogolor, congratulated Oborevwori on his victory at the polls, describing it as well deserved.

He expressed confidence and optimism that Delta youths would be carried along in the scheme of things in the state with the emergence of Oborewori.

Kabi thanked Deltans for the confidence reposed on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Candidate.

He called on other contestants to congratulate the Governor-Elect and join him to move the State forward.