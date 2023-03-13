Oborevwori visits Otuaro ahead of gov’ship election

In what could be described as a strategic political move, the Delta State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori paid a courtesy visit to the country home of the Deputy Governor of Delta State, H.E. Dcn. Barr. Kingsly Burutu Otuaro in Okerenkoko, Warri south-west LGA.

During the visit, Hon. Sheriff acknowledged the contributions of the Deputy Governor to the success of the PDP in Delta State and thanked members of the KBO family for their unwavering support. He expressed confidence that with the strength and support of the KBO family and other faithful party members that are going around talking to the electorate, victory is certain for the PDP.

In his response, the Deputy Governor thanked Hon. Sheriff for visiting his home and re-affirmed his commitment to the success of the PDP in the coming elections. He praised the KBO Political Vanguard for their unrelenting efforts in mobilizing voters to come out en mass to vote for the PDP candidate.