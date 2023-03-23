Oborevwori victory is the will of Deltans – Abolo Henshell

The Chief Executive Officer of Diadem Global Business Consults and korrect logistics, Amb Abolo Obaro Henshell has congratulated the PDP Governorship candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Delta State gubernatorial election.

Abolo in a congratulatory message stated that the 2023 governorship election in Delta State was free and fair.

He commended Deltans for coming out to exercise their civil rights while noting that victory belong to God and Deltans.

While calling on Deltans to cooperate with the Oborevwori administration, he urged other candidates to accept the outcome of the election noting that the Governor-elect needs to focus on governance and not court cases.

“I wish to congratulate the Delta State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory at the just concluded election.

“The victory is a well-deserved victory and he is the Will of the people.

“Both Sheriff and other candidates are winners, so it’s important for everyone to accept the outcome for the purpose of building a stronger Delta State.

“Delta State belongs to us all, therefore we must come together, and support each other to build a better future for all.

“We all voted for Oborevwori because we believe in his agenda and looking at his personality, we are optimistic of him delivering dividends of democracy to our people,” he said