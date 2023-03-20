Oborevwori mourns Owhorode of Olomu

…says we will miss his penchant for excellence

By Festus Ahon,ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, mourned the Owhorode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM, Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, who joined his ancestors at the age of 106.

Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, expressed grief and condoled the family, the people of Olomu Kingdom and the entire Urhobo nation over the demise of the Royal Canon.

He said that; “with the passing of the monarch, we lost one of our oldest and finest traditional rulers in the country whose contributions to peace and unity cannot be forgotten even after his death.

“The late monarch was a man of impressive character and a devout Christian, whose humility and simplicity rank among his greatest virtues.

” Let me use the opportunity offered by this moment to extend my condolences to the people of Olomu Kingdom, Ughelli South and Indeed the Council of Traditional Rulers and Urhobo Nation on the demise of the Owhorode”.

Oborevwori noted that the royal father’s penchant for excellence and strict adherence to the Urhobo culture would be missed and prayed that Almighty God should grant him eternal and peaceful rest and comfort all those he left behind.