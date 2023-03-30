Oborevwori extols Deputy Governor-elect, Onyeme at 58

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, congratulated the State Deputy Governor-elect, Sir Monday Onyeme on his 58th birthday anniversary.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, described, Sir Onyeme has impacted many lives positively through his humanitarian activities, describing him as a great Deltan whose humility is unequalled.

He said: “I wish to join others today in celebrating the State Deputy Governor-elect, Sir Monday Onyeme on his 58th birthday anniversary. He is a man of many parts who has touched many lives positively over the years”.

The Governor-Elect, said; “as you celebrate this milestone today, my prayer is that Almighty God should grant you good health, long life and sound mind as both of us prepare to pilot the affairs of our dear Delta State together to give our people a better life.

“I do not have any doubt in my mind about your ability to work hand in hand with me in making the Advancing Delta agenda a reality from where our amiable and hard-working Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is going to stop on May 29th”.