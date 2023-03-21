Obidient Peoples Movement calls for total cancellation of Abia, Enugu guber elections

By Chinonso Alozie

The Obidient Peoples Movement, OPM, on Tuesday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the total cancellation of last Saturday governorship results of Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State and that of Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The National Coordinator of OPM, Munonye MunachiI, made this call while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the controversies surrounding the yet-to-be-concluded announcement of the results in the two states of Abia and Enugu.

Their reason was that the results were “outrageously concocted fake results” adding that the Obidient Peoples Movement, would resist any form of imposition in the two states.

They said: “We the apex leadership of the Obedient Peoples Movement Nationwide wishes to commend INEC for its pro-activeness towards the urgent suspension of collation of the controversial and outrageously concocted fake results emerging from the bedrooms of PDP politicians in Nkanu East Local Government of Enugu State and that of Obingwa Local Government of Abia State.

“It is commendable that the commission has acted promptly over the above said complaint, shown and demonstrated a high level of independence and capacity as an unbiased umpire.

“INEC is expected to eschew all forms of electoral malpractice as observed in Nkanu East LGA and Obingwa LGA of Enugu and Abia State respectively.

We the Obidient Movement hereby condemn in a very strong term the desperate activities of the Abia State Governor and his friend the Enugu Governor who are indirectly seeking a third term in office through the installation of their stooges as Governor of both states.”

“We unequivocally demand the outright and total cancellation of an election conducted at Nkanu East and Obingwa LGA on the 18th of March, 2023, and set a new date for rerun in the two LGA (Nkanu East and Obingwa LGA) to ensure that only a candidate that emerges through free and a transparent process is declared the winner of the Governorship election in Enugu State and Abia State.

“We shall resist any form of unlawful imposition of the winner by the outgoing governor of Abia and Enugu State. “A stick in time saves nine,” they said.