Obi will Vote for Oborevwori if he was a Deltan – Ossai

Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Success has said the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi would have voted for the PDP Governorship candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori if he was a Deltan.

According to Ossai, If Peter Obi’s unit was to be in any of the local government, ward in Delta State, he will not only Campaign but will vote for PDP because the governorship candidate is more competent than other governorship candidates.

“Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, Peter Obi Supporters known as Obidents are aware that among all the governorship candidates in Delta State, there is only one that is capable of bringing more development to Deltans, which is the PDP Governorship Candidate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

“I am overwhelmed with the level of support they have shown to the PDP through Oborevwori ahead of the Governorship election.

“Deltans knows Oborevwori has shown capacity over the years since he ventured into politics and that has earned him the positions he has occupied.

“I am not saying this because I am supporting the PDP.”

“I know Peter Obi will rather go for competent instead of party interest as a result of a better nation.

“You can’t compare Agege or other Governorship Candidates to Sheriff politically, economically, and socially because Sheriff is more sound than Omo-Agege and the rest of them.

“I know the Labour Party has a governorship Candidate but this goes beyond party interest because we are looking out for credibility and competency,” he said

Ossai while seeking more support from Obidents enumerated the achievements of Sheriff Oborevwori and his vision for Deltans.

“As a representative for Okpe Constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori’s achievements are numerous as he has improved Security- by providing patrol vehicles to security personnel, so as to help control crime and other social vices within Okpe Kingdom and the State at large, Empowerment programs via empowering Constituents with mini-buses/tricycles, to reduce cost/ aid easy in transportation within his Constituency and other parts of the state, Skill acquisition programs through training of Constituents and giving of starter packs to enable their entrepreneurship,

Support to small and medium scale enterprises, Monthly grants to aged women and men(widows inclusive), Scholarship grants to students, etc.

“When elected governor, through his MORE agenda which is Meaningful Development, Opportunity for all Deltans, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security in the state, the sheriff will bring more developments to every part of the state.

“I personally want a pan-Deltan who will deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“Someone with clear political and public service records spanning over two decades

“A man who meets the needs and aspirations of Deltans through infrastructural development, growth in human capital, and improved social harmony.

“Sheriff is a bridge builder and Someone who will bring fairness, equity, and justice in governance as a result of his carriage, comportment, and charisma.

“I know he will make sure there are equal opportunities for all.

“When you talk about him, you are talking about a man that appreciates merit and excellence. “

“Unlike Omo-Agege and other candidates that I know, Sheriff Oborevwori and Monday Onyeme have the capacities and abilities to deal with complex issues