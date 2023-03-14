Obi support groups debunk endorsement of Abia PDP guber candidate

PDP and its colour flags

.

. Threaten legal action, deny any truce btw Obi, Ikpeazu

By Steve Oko

Key support groups of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in Abia State, have debunked reports of their purported endorsement of the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Okey Ahiwe.

The pro-Obi groups dismissed the purported endorsement of Ahiwe trending on social media, as a complete falsehood and a fabricated tale planted to cause confusion.

Abia State Lead Coordinator, Coalition of Peter Obi support groups, Mrs Matilda Anyamele, in a statement, dissociated the Obi pro-groups from any purported endorsement of any governorship candidate other than the Labour Party flag bearer, Dr Alex Otti.

The statement made available to Vanguard read:” Our attention has been drawn to public statements made in the name of ‘Obidents’ in Abia State by some unauthorized persons and impostors, that we have endorsed the PDP gubernatorial Candidate Mr Okey Ahaiwe for the 18th March Governorship elections in Abia State.

“We therefore, wish to state categorically, as follows: that we as ‘OBIDIENTS’, supporters for good governance and credibility, have thrown our full weight behind Dr Alex Otti to take Abia to the next level of economic and political growth in line with the manifesto of our Principal, Mr Peter Obi whose stolen mandate we are also contesting in the courts because we all know he won the presidential elections and his mandate must be returned to him.

“We never endorsed, adopted or even campaigned for any candidate from the notorious APC or its Siamese twin PDP.

“We are fully committed to working with Dr Alex Oti who has the interest of the people at heart and also because we stand for good governance.

“We therefore, urge the general public and Abians in particular to disregard those nefarious, criminal impersonators who are peddling rumours about CPO endorsing a candidate outside Labour Party. We warn them to desist from public deception and manipulation.

“The public should also note that they are not in any way part of our activities and programs, therefore we reiterate once more that we are only for Labour Party”.

Similarly, the Abia State Coordinator, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Pastor Prince Solomon, said he was highly embarrassed “to read in the social media that he had adopted Ahiwe”.

He dismissed the said report as a blatant lie and urged members of the public to completely discountenance it as there is no iota of truth in it.

“Please disregard it. It is completely false and no iota of truth in it”, he wrote in a statement he personally issued in Umuahia.

The statement made available to Vanguard further read: “I did not attend any meeting where such a thing was discussed. In fact, this may be the handiwork of an individual who compiled the names of the leaders of the strong Obidient support groups, to create sympathy for their drowning candidate.

” On what ground will a right-thinking Abian support the party that has kept people in bondage in Abia for over 24 years?”

Solomon threatened legal action against those behind the publication.

“Because of this move to tarnish my hard-earned name, the perpetrators should prepare to meet me in a competent law court as no stone will be left unturned until they pay heavily for the damages done to my name.”

He, therefore, urged the public to totally discountenance the misleading publication which, according to him, is intended to create confusion.

He encouraged Abia voters to sustain their massive support for the Labour Party and all its candidates at the forthcoming governorship and house of assembly elections.

“I encourage you all to come out in mass on 18th March to vote for the candidate of our party LP, Dr Alex Otti, whom our principal Peter Obi has instructed all of us to vote for. Peter Obi didn’t enter into any agreement with Ikpeazu.”