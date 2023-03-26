Obi, Peter Mbah meet in Onitsha

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the just concluded 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, Friday met with the Enugu state governor-elect, Peter Mbah.

Mbah contested the gubernatorial election under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He defeated the candidate of Labour party, Edeoga and Frank Nweke Jr of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

However, Obi met Mbah and his Deputy Governor-elect, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, at the funeral of Nwankie Ikpeazu, the daughter, of Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) in Onitsha.

Recall that Obi contested against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and lost to him.