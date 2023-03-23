Obi Cubana to deliver speech at UNN Convocation

…as 246 bag First Class Honours degrees

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, Thursday, disclosed that the Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief (Dr) Obinna Iyiegbu, a.k.a, Obi Cubana, will deliver commencement speech at the 50th convocation ceremony of the University on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the choice of Obi Cubana, was hinged on the need to inspire fresh graduands of the Institution given his enviable antecedents in business and the admiration students have for him.

He made the disclosure during the convocation press briefing at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC.

” I am pleased to announce that an alumnus of the University who has become a household name across the country will deliver the commencement speech at the convocation. I am referring to Chief (Dr) Obinna Iyiegbu (a.k.a, Obi Cubana.

“In line with current convocation trends across the world, we have invited him to inspire our fresh graduands, whom I understand have great admiration for him,” he said.

He equally disclosed that a total of 246 graduands bagged First Class Honours degrees.

Prof. Igwe equally announced that a total of 14,308 graduands would be awarded bachelor’s degrees, while 2,482 postgraduate degrees would be awarded to deserving graduands of the Institution.

“The award of Higher Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas and Honorary Doctorate Degrees of the University will take place on Saturday, March 25th, 2023. Both graduation ceremonies will take place at the Convocation Hall at the Nsukka Campus of the University.

“Breakdown of Results: A breakdown of the degrees that would be awarded at the 50th Convocation Ceremonies are as follows:

“First, a total of 14,308 Bachelor’s degrees of the University of Nigeria will be awarded at the 50th convocation. I am proud to announce that a total of 246 of these graduands have bagged the First Class Honours degrees of the University. Similarly, the Second Class Honours (upper division) degrees will be awarded to 5,092graduands, while the Second Class Honours (lower division) degrees will be awarded to 7,865 graduands.

“Similarly, 1,088 graduands will be awarded the Third Class degree while 17 persons will earn a Pass degree.

“A total of 96 Diplomas of the University will also be awarded at the convocation. This is made up of five distinctions, 52 merits, 37credits and 2 passes.

“On Saturday, March 25th, 2023, a total of 2,482 Postgraduate degrees of the University will be awarded to deserving graduands. A total of 618 persons will be awarded the Doctorate Degree of the University, while 1,690 graduands will earn Master’s degree in various disciplines. Similarly, the Postgraduate Diploma of the University will also be awarded to 174 persons. For the records, the figures represent significant improvements in the numbers graduated at the 49th convocation of the University,” he said.

He equally said that four eminent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers and services to humanity would be conferred with the Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

He said that while a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili, will be conferred with the Doctor of Law (Honoris causa), the Doctor of Business Administration will equally be conferred on the Chairman of Hobark International Limited, Obiora Fubara Okoroafo, and the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

He equally said that the Doctor of Public Administration will be conferred on the ex-Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

He also said that a good number of departments and programmes were successfully accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC, while projects, completed and ongoing have been executed by his administration.