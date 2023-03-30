Obaseki’s ex-CoS donates PHC to Edo community

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele on Thursday donated a Primary Health Centre to the people of Ogbe-Agbaneshumu in Akoko-Edo local government area where he called on the government to employ staff to run the place and bring healthcare to the people.

At the ceremony where Akerele was represented by Mr Jasper Olowojoba, he said the desire to built the health centre was birthed three years ago when he urged his friends who wanted to organise a party to mark their 44th birthday to channel the resources to the building of the health facility.

He said “After the initial foundation work started, funds dried up and the burden was on us to complete the 8-bed, 4 room clinic. We never looked back and today the project is not only complete, we are also dedicating it to God and handing it over to the local government for further management after we had also raised funds for minor equipment.”

He said the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) office has been contacted to support in the running of the facility “We need to hand over this place to the community and the government so that they can take charge because there are some things that are not yet in place but we have put in some few things, we have already arranged with some people from the ministry, from SDG. We have informed them that this place is ready and they will be posting health officials and workers here to attend to the health needs of the people. We are also going to fix solar power to help move the place.”

On his part, the Liaison Officer of Akoko-Edo local government area, Jeffery Obasanmi represented by Samuel Oyewole said the request of the community for light and other things would be looked into in the shortest time.

Speaking on behalf of the Ogbe-Agbeneshemu community, Oyedola Okoilu appreciated the support from Akerele and pledged that the community would use it for their benefits.

The high point of the event was the official handover of the facility to the council witnessed by Mr. Kehinde Akerele, the twin brother of the donour.