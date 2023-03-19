Obaseki visits Ambrose Alli University, promises to restore past glory of the University

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

The Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki was in Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Thursday, March 16, 2023, for a stakeholder meeting with the Unions, Management and other relevant stakeholders in the University. This was against the backdrop of the tense relationship between the Unions and the Management of the University which had recently led to the disengagement of two academic staff of the University.

The Unions and other stakeholders invited, included ASUU, CONUA, SSANU, NAAT, NASU, SUG, AAU Cooperative/Workers’ Multi-Purpose Society and the AAU Pensioners Association. Other personalities present at the meeting included the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Marcus Onobun, Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Oviawe, Senator Representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Senator Clifford Ordia, Traditional rulers led by the Onojie of Ekpoma and Religious leaders. The AAU Alumni Association Worldwide President, Barr. Clifford Omozeghian was present at the stakeholders meeting at the invitation of His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State.

After a very robust and fruitful interaction, the Governor assured everyone that the issue of the two lecturers who were sacked will be revisited. He also stated that the Special Intervention Team (SIT) will come to an end within 90 days. Thereafter, a proper Governing council will be put in place.

Earlier, the Honourable Commissioner for Education Dr Joan Oviawe welcomed His Excellency and other dignitaries to the auspicious stakeholders meeting.

The AAU Worldwide President Dr Clifford Omozeghian thanked the Governor for listening to the aggrieved staff by convening the meeting and reassured the Governor and the entire University Community of the Alumni’s support at all times. He further expressed his appreciation to the Governor for the promise made to the effect that the SIT will wind up within three months to allow for the setting up of a Governing Council for the University.

The Governor proceeded to commission the new administrative building built by the State Government. He also supervised the block laying ceremony of the new classrooms of the Ambrose Alli University Secondary School.

Other Alumni members who accompanied the Worldwide President to attend the meeting in Ekpoma, included: The Worldwide General Secretary, Vincent Owhofadjeke, the Worldwide Legal Adviser, Barr. Presley Okojie, the Worldwide Assistant General Secretary Mr. Peter Dame, the Worldwide Assistant Organising Secretary Dania Omeiza and the immediate past Worldwide General Secretary, Hon. Johnson Idolor Akpolome amongst others.