Obasanjo, Peter Obi, Iwuanyanwu, Ezeife attend as Soludo marks 1yr in office

By Vincent Ujumadu

It was a gathering of who is who in Awka as the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo marked his one year in office.

The magnificent International Convention Center in Awka was filled to capacity as the governor reeled out his achievements in the last one year.

Among the dignitaries were the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party LP in the February 25 election, Mr Peter Obi, first civilian governor of the state, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who was chairman of the occasion, leaders of the various political parties in the country, including the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state, Chief Victor Oye.