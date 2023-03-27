Obada says Omo-Agege will challenge election result in court

Omo-Agege

By Jimitota Onoyume

A leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta state, Chief Charles Obada has assured that the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ovie OmoAgege will be declared winner of the last election .

Obada spoke in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government area, adding that Senator OmoAgege would head to the court to challenge the outcome of the last governorship election in the state.

He said it was obvious that the last governorship election was allegedly rigged by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stressing that this will be established at the court.

While expressing confidence in the judiciary to look at the position of the APC on its merit Obada said at the end the judiciary will declare OmoAgege winner of the election.

“This will not be the first time the court will restore a stolen mandate in the country. It is clear that the last election was won by Senator Ovie OmoAgege. And the court will restore his mandate “.

Obada who was a governorship aspirant in the PDP before he decamped to the APC also berated Chief Great Ogboru , governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for rushing to Government House in Asaba to congratulate the PDP over the governorship elections.

Continuing, he said it was clear to all that Ogboru was of no relevance in the last governorship election, adding that his action was also of no importance in the political atmosphere.” What you saw from the APGA candidate can best be described as a case of one angling for survival. Let me not burn energy on him. We all saw that he was insignificant in the guber election.

” The governorship candidate of the APC, Senator OmoAgege is heading to the court to reclaim his mandate. And I have confidence in the judiciary because it is clear his mandate was stolen.

” Those urging Senator OmoAgege not to go to court are sponsored to say so. The other camp is already jittering. They are all over sponsoring fronts to persuade Senator OmoAgege to drop his moves to challenge the result. But he is heading to court to reclaim his stolen mandate. “