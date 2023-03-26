Oba Elerinmo celebrates birthday, preaches peace to Nigerians

By Chris Onuoha

The paramount ruler of Erinmo land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Odunayo M. Ajayi, Arowotawaya II has called on Nigerians to eschew divisive utterances and maintain peace, especially at this time of post-election tension in the country.

The monarch who marks his birthday, today Monday, March 27, 2023, said this as his goodwill message to his subjects and Nigerians in general, noticing that the time we live in now, is enmeshed with challenges that bothers on sick economy, post-election tensions and insecurity in the land.

He said, “At this point in the fragile life of our dear nation Nigeria, it is important to emphasis the need for more prayers, better understanding amongst people, tolerance and respect for each other. God Almighty has endowed Nigeria with unparalleled human and material resources that, with better management, our people should not be living in penury,” he said.

Speaking about Nigeria diversity, Oba Ajayi noted, “Yes, we come from different ethnic groups amalgamated together for reasons best known to our colonial masters, but then we can cohabit in peace for progress and development. Pretending that we have no differences will amount to self-deception; nonetheless, we can use our diversity positively for progress. The elites should be warned to desist from using the gullible youths and unsuspecting masses for their own selfish reasons.

“Nigeria needs to wake up from slumber and focus its energy on harnessing our vast resources judiciously to achieve the desire for a prosperous nation. We must understand that what united us is more than what divides us. Any leader inciting people to fight must call himself to order as the consequences of war and disintegration are enormous and beyond comprehension.

“I pray that anyone who overtly or covertly stokes the fire of discord and disaffection will be consumed by that fire. In an election of eighteen candidates we know for certain that only one person can win. Any other grievance should be addressed in the court of law rather than inciting people to violence. This is what is expected of responsible leaders unless they have other ulterior motives which I pray that God should expose. It is a very special time when the Christian lent fast and Muslim Ramadan are going on at the same time, may God answer our prayers and keep our country, Nigeria safe,” Oba Ajayi added.

Meanwhile, the cerebral monarch had in recent times made trips to Jerusalem, Holy land, on a spiritual pilgrimage to pray and seek the face of God to intervene in the plight of his community, Erinmo and Nigerians in general, and was also at the Celebration of the World Interfaith Harmony Week 2023, held at the African Union headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Here, he played a major role in the discourse: “The Roles of Religious Communities in Africa: Advancing peace, human dignity, preservation of the environment, sustainable development and freedom of religion or belief.”

Oba Elerinmo who participated actively on the theme: “Building harmony around shared religious concerns,” spoke about how religious and traditional rulers as well should focus on preaching the right message to the people, other than preaching incisive words that would trigger unrest among people. He mentioned that all religious faith has lived together in harmony especially in his community under a traditional ruler.

Meanwhile, a peep into the life of Oba Elerinmo who celebrates his birthday today comes with remarkable deeds and sterling background.

His Royal Majesty Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo Ajayi, Arowotawaya II, became King as the Elerinmo of Erinmo an ancient historical town in Oriade LGA of Osun state known for his spiritually potent mountains, in July 2014.

From the cradle of Yoruba land, he is a direct descendant of the third and fifth Ooni of Ife, Obalufon Alayemore who was the first King to wear the revered Ade Aare (Aare Crown` now worn by all Oonis) in Ile-Ife and the one who introduced beads wearing for royals). Oba Ajayi hails from two royal lineages, the Arowotawaya and Oboye Lekan Royal Ruling dynasties of Erinmo Ijesa Kingdom.

After a sterling career in the organized private sector which he started as a Management Trainee recruited fresh from the University into the Unilever Group by then Nigeria’s largest multi- national conglomerate, UAC of Nigeria Plc for about a decade and later with German Pharmaceutical giant Nigeria German Chemicals Plc (formerly Hoescht) as the Head of Consumer Healthcare division where he personally relaunched popular pharma/household brands like Abidec; Benylin Cough Syrup; Novalgin; Parazone bleach and Daga among others.

After few years, he was seconded to Ghana to head the West African operations as Managing Director of AH Tradelink (a West African Pharmaceuticals distribution Company), later as the expatriate Executive Vice President of US owned Pharmaceutical manufacturing giant, Phyto Riker Pharmaceuticals exporting generic pharmaceutical products to over 20 African countries.

When he left paid employment he set up a Management Consultancy firm in addition to the importation and distribution all over West Africa high quality, own branded medical devices.

He was appointed the founding Director General of the Ghana – Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was the Founding President of the Forum of Nigerian Professionals and Business Executives in Ghana.

An alumnus of Bishop Smith Memorial Primary School, Ilorin, Government College, Ilorin and Command Secondary School, Lagos, he has a first degree in Sociology with Accounting & Business Admin as minor obtained from the University of Ilorin in 1987 at the age of 20, an MBA in Marketing with first class distinction from Lagos State University in 1998 and was awarded a Honorary PhD in Commerce in 2014.

Oba Arowotawaya II grew up from his childhood as a staunch member of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Sabo Oko Oba district headquarters in lagos and was ordained as a Special Apostle by His Eminence Most Reverend Samuel Abidoye Baba Aladura of CSMC in October 2015 in complete fulfillment of a prophecy dating back to when he was 14years of age which said he will become King and be ordained.

While working and residing as an expatriate in Ghana, he was a founding member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ambassador’s parish where he held a prominent position as President of the men’s fellowship and Chairman of the Sardius family till his enthronement as King in 2014.

A lover of children, Oba Arowotawaya II has introduced and spent every Christmas, December 25, and Children Day (May 27) in Erinmo hosting thousands of children to educational funfair, entertainment and refreshments since he became King some years ago.

He is a member, Board of Trustees of the Yoruba Oodua Union, a Board of Trustees member of the Nigeria – US Trade Council, Patron and BoT of the Nigerian Youth Congress, and Patron for several other notable socio- cultural, socio- economic and youth organisations in different parts of the world.

Oba Odunayo Ajayi is well travelled locally and internationally to several countries and continents of the world (all West African countries, some Asian far and middle east countries, most African and European countries, some North and South America among others and is a multiple award winner from different sectors with worldwide acclaim, becoming the first Nigerian monarch to be a guest at the opening bell of the world acclaimed financial headquarters, the New York Stock Exchange in April 2017.

A winner of numerous awards worldwide, Oba Arowotawaya II has written and published 5 books till date. A few of his acclaimed recognitions include Most Outstanding Philanthropic Monarch of the Year 2019 in the South West; Award of Excellence for Youth Empowerment and Building of Unity in Yoruba land; Special Tribute & Proclamation from the Mayor City of Newark New Jersey April 13 2017; Tribute & Joint Resolution from the Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey 2016; Golden Excellence Leadership Award as the Most Distinguished King in Yoruba land 2018/2019; Royal Patron/Ambassador of Stop Rape Campaign in Nigeria; Award of Excellence by National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Ghana chapter; Fellowship of Institute of African Royalty, South Africa January 2020; National Outstanding Leadership Award as Trail Blazer by National Association of Polytechnic (NAPS); Nigerian Outstanding Traditional Ruler of the Year 2021 and Iconic Royal Father of the year by Africa Youth Leadership Economic Summit.

His ‘Oba Arowotawaya Foundation’ has offered full scholarships to countless brilliant but indigent students in his domain while the vocational school he introduced gives free training to equip hundreds of youths and women with practical skills and work tools for their empowerment.

He has established numerous infrastructural development projects such Drilling of several modern boreholes across Erinmo; Renovating the old palace to acceptable standard; Procurement of new electricity transformers; Building a new ultra modern market to boost commerce; Empowerment of farmers with tools and equipment; Annual foreign medical outreach to support the elderly and the sick; Building and equipping a cocoa grading store to support the huge numbers of cocoa farmers in Erinmo; Empowerment of women with trade support; Establishment of a modern automated Garri processing plant; Interest free multimillion trading cash advance for women and many others too numerous to mention and Setting up of a thriving Arowotawaya Football Club which operates at various levels like Under 17, Female Squad and the main Male Squad.

As Oba Elerinmo celebrates his birthday today, his wishes has been to see his domain, Erinmo land flourish beyond how he met it, with enviable legacies that would stand the test of time.