NYSC warns against unauthorised use of its uniform, others

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned the public against unauthorised use of its uniform.

The warning is contained in a statement issued by Mr Eddy Megwa, the corps’s Director of Press and Public Relations on Monday in Abuja.

Megwa stated that there are dangers in the unauthorised use of the NYSC uniform, the logo, lyrics, literature and other intellectual materials associated with the scheme as doing so can attract sanctions.

He added that “the scheme is greatly disturbed by the circulation of various content on social media for entertainment and political purposes where the NYSC uniform is used without consent.

“The NYSC remains apolitical and neutral in the ongoing political and electioneering process and these unregulated materials continue to portray the corps in a bad light.”

Megwa quoted Section 14 of the NYSC Act as clearly specifying that ”any person who, not being a person serving in the service corps or duly authorised so to do, wears the uniform or any part of the uniform of the service corps is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction

to a fine of N1,000.00 or to imprisonment for a term of six months or to both.”

He warned that management of the scheme would henceforth not hesitate to initiate legal action against any individual or group that

contravene the provisions of the NYSC Act as regards the use of its uniform