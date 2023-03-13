NYSC vows to prosecute those making unauthorised use of corps members’ kits

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Monday, hinted that it won’t hesitate to prosecute anyone caught making an unauthorised use of corps members’ kits to court.

The Scheme said it is disturbed by the recent circulation of various content where the NYSC uniform is used for the creation of social media for entertainment and political purposes without consent.

Recall that in the wake of the February 25 presidential election, some skit makers and entertainers had donned the NYSC uniform in music videos and other social media content made to discredit the outcome of the polls.

Reacting in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, reiterated the Scheme’s apolitical stance, stressing that such actions portrayed the Scheme in a bad light

Consequently, the NYSC warned that anyone found guilty of such an offence would be liable to six months imprisonment.

He said, “Management of the National Youth Service Corps is compelled to bring to the notice of the general public on the dangers of unauthorized use of NYSC uniform, logo, lyrics, literature and other intellectual materials associated with the National Youth Service Corps.

“For emphasis, section 14 of NYSC Act clearly specifies that any person who, not being a person serving in the service corps or duly authorised so to do, wears the uniform or any part of the uniform of the service corps is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N1,000.00 or to imprisonment for a term of six months or to both such fine and imprisonment.

“The Management of the Scheme henceforth, will not hesitate to initiate legal action against any individual or group that contravenes the provisions of the NYSC ACT as regards the use of the NYSC Uniform.”