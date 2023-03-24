Nwobodo sues for peace over Enugu Guber election

…. we’ll work with Mbah – Eha-Amufu Leaders of Thought

By Dennis Agbo

Elder Statesman and former governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo has asked parties involved in the just concluded governorship elections in Enugu state to calm their nerves and work towards the progress of the state.

Nwobodo, who spoke in a press conference in Enugu on Friday, said that there was no loser in the election and urged all stakeholders in the election to close ranks and work for greater Enugu state.

This was as the Eha-Amufu Leaders of Thought, stakeholders from the Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga’s community, told the declared winner of the election, Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, that they will work with him to move the state forward.

Nwobodo urged the aggrieved members of the opposition political parties who participated in the election to ignore the option of going to courts for legal process and work with Mbah to ensure that the state is taken to a higher plain

“I want to thank you all for coming out to vote for Peter Mba, the candidate of your choice. I congratulate Peter Mba and his deputy Ifeanyi Ossai for emerging as winners in a keenly contested election. I congratulate the governor of Enugu state. Ifeanyi Ugwuanys for providing a peaceful environment for the elections when compared with what happened in other states.

“The contestants are my children and I know you all very well. You are all qualified and have a right to aspire to govern your state, but it is left to the majority of the people to decide on whom they want as their governor. That decision was made on Saturday, March 18.

“Please join the governor-elect come up with your ideas and work with him to grow and develop Enugu state. Eschew bitterness, and do not listen to anyone who advises you to go to court. Those people urging you to go to court would not follow you to the end.

“They would start disappearing one after the other, and you may one day find yourselves alone. I am talking from experience. This is my sincere, fatherly advice,” Nwobodo advised.

The Eha-Amufu Leaders of Thought led by Dr. Emeka Ogbuabor said that people have testified to Mbah’s competence, capacity and credibility when he canvassed issues that touch the root of the people’s lives including health, education, water, infrastructure, energy costs, digital innovation, employment opportunities, economic development and good governance.

“You committed to rise above the emotions, politics, and other mundane divides to serve our people with utmost dedication and diligence. We urge you to do so, especially in Isi-Uzo. Because you commit to be our governor, we shall also be your people. We shall follow you. We shall support you. We shall cooperate with you. We shall collaborate with you. Together, Enugu will be great again. And the people, shall once again, have a toothy smile irrespective of their geo-political diversity,” Ogbuabor said.

He congratulated other candidates who participated in the election, especially their son and brother, Chijioke Edeoga, for a truly gallant and stellar outing, noting that no candidate lost in the true sense of democracy.