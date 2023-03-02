Nweke denies quitting Enugu guber race

Mr Frank Nweke Jr, the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate in the Enugu governorship race, has dismissed rumours of his withdrawal from the race.

Nweke, in a statement by his Media Manager, Uchenna Igboeme, described the rumour as “the handwork of political desperados determined to keep Enugu in a web of lies and ineptitude”.

“The upsurge in misinformation, malignment and outright fake news against me within the last 72 hours is a testament to the acceptance of my message of awakening in Enugu State,” he said in the statement made available to newsmen on Thursday.

According to him, apart from the news of his withdrawal, there is also an allegation that he had congratulated Sen Bola Tinubu, the President-elect.

“There is also an allegation that I am planning to approve cattle ranches for herdsmen if elected. This is another lie.

“Their anger is that the citizens have woken up and are ready to take back our state.

“Through my campaign, I have not, and I will not engage in their politics of character assassination and bitterness.

“Instead, I will focus on how Enugu will have water, how Enugu will be clean, how our roads will be smooth, how our youths can begin to dream again, how technology will be harnessed for the progress of everyone.

“My focus is on getting Enugu residents to know that the Okuko Igbo-Igbo cock symbol on the ballot paper is where their fingerprint must go on March 11,” Nweke stated. (NAN)