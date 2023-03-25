Nwabueze emerges UNN’s first Emeritus Professor of Theatre Arts

By Dennis Agbo

Foremost playwright, dramatist, theatre teacher and literary critic, Prof. Emeka Nwabueze has emerged as the University of Nigeria’s first Emeritus Professor of Theatre and Film Studies.

Conferring the award to Nwabueze and three others in the University’s 50th convocation, on Saturday, UNN’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe said that the Thespian made an immense academic achievement to the University and contribution to society.

According to the Vice Chancellor, “I congratulate the awardees of the Honorary Degrees and Professor Emeritus. Your avalanche of contributions to humanity’s development is well-recognized and highly regarded. You are the beacons of excellence and human advancement in our time.”

The Vice Chancellor during the Theater Arts Department’s presentation of Book on the Emeritus Professor, made encomiums on Nwabueze’s contributions to educational development in Nigeria, describing him as a mentor.

The Book ‘In Our Words: The Colossal Strides of Emeka Nwabueze’ is a compendium of works of a great Drama and Theater scholar in Nigeria, partitioned in 42 chapters, covering diverse creative and critical outputs as a scholar, administrator, mentor, and also as a father.

The book is edited by three editors, Uche-Chinemerm Nwaozuzu, an Associate Professor of Theater and Drama UNN; Prof Canise Nwosu, a Professor of Theater Arts in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; and Emeka Aniago, a senior lecturer, department of Theater and Film Studies, UNN.

Contributors to the diverse work spans from different background and nationality.

Speaking glowingly on Nwabueze, the UNN VC, Igwe said that he looked up to Prof Nwabueze and had emulated his zeal and determination during his undergraduate and post-graduate days in higher institutions, adding that his books and other academic works have contributed to the development of education in Nigeria.

“I am not surprised that the department is presenting a compendium of his literary and artworks because he is an erudite scholar who is worthy of emulation.

“Growing up, I looked up to him as a mentor, I was inspired to continue my postgraduate courses after I learned upon graduation from my first degree that Prof Nwabueze had completed his doctorate from an oversea university. As a Kingsman, he was a good reference point to most of us then.

“Here in UNN, he mentored me and had always played a big brother role to me. He was the person that nominated me when it was first appointed as deputy vice-chancellor administration,” Igwe said.

The Vice Chancellor while appreciating the Theater and Film Studies department for its courage to reward the good works of Prof Nwabueze through the book presentation, challenged the department to start documenting and airing their art programs, assuring that the university management will give them all the necessary support required.

Associate Prof. Uche Nwaozuzu while reviewing the book said that the book described Nwabueze as a great mentor and teacher and humourist whose classes students craved to attend at anytime.

The Head, Department of Theater and Film Studies, UNN, Dr. Chinenye Amaonyeze said that the book was written by diverse groups of scholars, critiques, and academics who decided to write on Nwabueze’s works and life as an academic.

“We presented this book to the university community and the widest society and I made that presentation in my role as the head of the department where Nwabueze was the former HOD, and he remains the father of the department even in retirement.

“Prof Nwabueze has written so many books, he is known nationally and globally because of his numerous literally and artworks, he is a mentor to all of us in the department.

“Department of Theater and Film Studies is honoured to have had him in our department and UNN in particular,” he said.

In his response, Prof Nwabueze thanked the department for the book presented in his honour saying that he would always make himself available for advice any time the department and the institution require such.

Some of the students and staff of the department took turns sharing their memorable experiences with Prof Nwabueze one after the other.