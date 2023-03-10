NUPENG directs immediate stoppage of fuel distribution, sales in Imo

.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has directed its Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, and other members to stop all fuel distributions and sales in Imo State as part of the ongoing Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, strike in the state.

Recall that NLC had Wednesday declared a statewide indefinite strike in Imo State over unpaid wages, violations of workers’ rights and others.

The power supply in the state has been disconnected from the national grid since Wednesday.

NUPENG in a letter to its leadership in Port Harcourt Zone, and State Chairperson, lmo State Coordinating Council of NUPENG, Owerri, lmo State, directed that PTD, Petrol Stations Workers, PSW, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers, LPGAR, and all other allied workers in the value chain of petroleum products distribution in lmo state to shut down all forms of services to and in the State.

The letter signed by NUPENG General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, reads in part “Following the barbaric attacks on our sacred democratic tradition of Nigeria Labour Movement by the anti-Labour government of lmo State during the recent State Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress and consequent upon a clear directive from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress to all affiliated industrial Unions to mobilize members for total shut down of all services being rendered by the Nigerian workers in lmo State with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 8th March 2023, you are hereby directed to ensure total shut down of all services of NUPENG members in lmo State.

@The leadership further joined the global labour movement community to strongly condemn the undemocratic, irresponsible and reprehensible attack on the peaceful gathering of lmo State workers to elect their leaders.

“The hiring of thugs and other undesirable elements bythe agents of lmo State in the bid to ,install puppets as Workers leaders in the State is barbaric, crude and condemnable in all ramifications.

“ln furtherance.of the above directive, I hereby write to direct you and other leaders of NUPENG in lmo State to mobilize and direct all our members who are Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), Petrol Stations Workers (PSW), Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR) and all other allied workers in the value chain of petroleum products distribution in lmo state to shut down all forms of services to and in the State with effect from Midnight of Wednesday, 8th March, 2023.”