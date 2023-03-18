NUJ condemns attack on journalist covering election in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano chapter, Malam Abbas Ibrahim has condemned the attack on a journalist in the Gwale local government area of Kano state.

Speaking to Vanguard, Saturday, on the attack, the NUJ chairman also called on politicians to understand that journalists are not their enemies and that their duty as citizens is in line with the constitutional provision.

He further called on Journalists to ensure their safety first because one has to be alive to be able to report.

“The Nigerian Union of Journalists hereby condemns the attack on Ashiru Umar by political thugs at Gidan Galadima in Gwale local government area of Kano state.

“We call on the police command to investigate the incident and deal with the situation accordingly.

“I also want to call on politicians not to see journalists as their enemies as their job is supported by the Nigeria Constitution.

“The journalists on their part should also consider their safety first, always identify escape routes when such things happen,” the chairman said.

Thugs have brutalised Ashiru Umar, Saturday, a journalist working for Premier Radio, Kano while on election duty at Gidan Galadima, Galadanci Primary School, Gwale local government area.

Trouble started when political thugs descended on him with weapons, thinking that he had captured them while snapping voters who show up their ballot papers to them after casting vote, allegedly in return for some gift items later.

Umar was injured and his gadgets were destroyed by the attackers. He is currently receiving medical attention at the hospital.