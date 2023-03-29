NUFTS tasks Nigerians on peace, unity, respect for rule of law

…warns opposition to desist from heating up polity

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AHEAD of May 29, 2023 presidential swearing-in, a support group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima, NUFTS, Thursday, urges Nigerians on peace, unity and respect for the rule of law.

The call was made during a press conference held in Abuja, where the Director General, NUFTS, Prof Abdullahi Mohammed, said as concerned and responsible citizens, they deemed it fit at this point to call on fellow countrymen not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous politicians to truncate the hard earned democracy while there are legal means to display their misgivings if not satisfied with the outcome of the elections at the courts.

Mohammed also said even the oldest democracies do have their fair share of challenges in their electoral process, and it would be unwise for some aggrieved person take laws into their hands and unleash violence under the guise of fighting for their right, which is unacceptable.

He said the leadership of NUFTS is concerned about the recent scheming and plans to scuttle the 2023 general election which some opposition parties and individuals are working on to undermine the constitution and Electoral Act of 2022.

The group also condemned calls and moves for an interim government based on an intelligence report by the Department of State Security, DSS, therefore, called for arrest and punishment of those clamouring for such at the detriment of peace, unity and rule of law if they failed to desist.

Meanwhile, the group pointed out that the opposition should be careful with their emotions and refrain from making inciting statements to heat up the polity.

Therefore, the group stressed the need for peace, unity, and respect for the rule of law during this post-election period and on the heels of the May 29 swearing in, which it also congratulated the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Vice-President elect, Kashim Shettima, on their victory, and added that the electoral process was credible.