NSCDC raise concerns over circulation of fake redesigned Naira notes

File photo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will continue to arrest and prosecute those involved in the production and circulation of fake redesigned Naira notes.

The Commandant-General of the corps, Ahmed Audi, told Newsmen on Sunday in Abuja that the number of cases of circulation of fake Naira notes had become worrisome.

He warned perpetrators to desist, adding that the corps would not relent, but continue to arrest and prosecute those involved in economic sabotage of the country.

According to him, in less than a month, the corps had arrested and seized fake Naira notes worth millions from members of syndicates in different states in the country.

The C-G said that while interrogating most of the arrested suspects, it was deduced that the alleged fraudsters took advantage of the low circulation of the redesigned Naira notes to massively produce counterfeit notes.

“Many innocent Nigerians must have fallen victims to their scheme while they collected bank money transfers and exchange of foreign currencies.

“The arrest of this syndicates will help us fish out more criminals who have decided to take advantage of the economic situation in the country to scam people,” he said.

Audi, therefore, advised citizens to avoid being victims of fraudsters by ensuring they transact with banks, most especially when large sums were involved.