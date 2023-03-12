NSCDC impounds 150 drums of PMS being smuggled into Cameroon

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Akwa Ibom Command says it has arrested two suspects and impounded 150 drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called Petrol while being smuggled into Cameroon.

The state Commandant, Mr Yusuf Imam, who disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday, said the Marine unit of the NSCDC arrested the suspects March 9, 2023 on the high sea in Ibeno local government area, following credible intelligence.

Imam also disclosed that the suspects

who conveyed the product in a wooden boat, were attempting to smuggle the product into neighbouring country, Cameroon.

His words: “The Marine Unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Akwa Ibom State Command has arrested two suspects and impounded 150 drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) conveyed in a large wooden boat on the high sea in Ibeno LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“The arrest and subsequent impounding of the exhibits took place in the early hours of Thursday, March 9, 2023.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the NSCDC Marine Squad led by Jamilu Mohammed Adamu hit the waterways with the corps’ gunboat, chased and intercepted the boat very close to the Atlantic Ocean while attempting to smuggle petrol into Cameroon,”

The State commandant who assured that the suspects would be charged to Court as soon as investigation was completed, however,

warned that his administration would not tolerate any criminality in the state’s waterways.

He added that NSCDC under the leadership of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi will not relent in the fight against oil theft, stressing that all economic sabotage and vandalism in the state would be met with the full weight of the law.

He called on Akwa Ibom people, traditional institutions, community based organisations (CBOs) and youths to partner with the corps to enable work to ensure safety in the environment.

“It’s not going to be business as usual in my time. I am here to work, and you can expect to see more of this as we will make Akwa Ibom State a living hell for vandals, illegal bunkerers and oil thieves,”, He warned.